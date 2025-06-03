Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $352.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -16.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

