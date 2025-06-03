Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Liberty Energy Profile



Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

