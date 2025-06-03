Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.26% of Shutterstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

SSTK stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 121.10%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

