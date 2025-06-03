Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $9,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 282,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

