Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.22% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.