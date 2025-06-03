Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,136,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.12.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

