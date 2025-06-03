Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,136,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.