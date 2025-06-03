Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of -1.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.
Structure Therapeutics Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
