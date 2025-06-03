Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of -1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.