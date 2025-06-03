Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of KLG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

