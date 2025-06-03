Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Enovix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

