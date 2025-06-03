Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 203,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,097,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

