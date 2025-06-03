Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 95,823 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 241,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.