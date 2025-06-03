Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 96,000 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

