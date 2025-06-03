Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.65 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,294 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

