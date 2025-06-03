Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.97 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.29% of ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ODP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 404,041 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,856,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ODP by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of ODP opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

