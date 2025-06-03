Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.48 Million Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JANX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,912.17. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

