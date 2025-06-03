Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.88 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

