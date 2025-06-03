Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.48% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of IMXI opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

