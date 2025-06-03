Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.