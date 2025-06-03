Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Paymentus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAY. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:PAY opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

