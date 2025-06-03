Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.28% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 144,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

