Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.