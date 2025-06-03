Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 92,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

