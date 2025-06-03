Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stake Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valaris alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.