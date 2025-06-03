Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Veritex worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veritex by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veritex by 63.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

