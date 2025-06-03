Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 139,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 55,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,226 shares of company stock worth $324,925 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

