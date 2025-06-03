Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 118,712 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

