Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPG. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 685,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VPG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

