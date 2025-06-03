WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Trading Up 0.6%

WAFDP stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. WaFd has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.