Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Waystar Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:WAY opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 441.89.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Waystar
Insider Activity at Waystar
In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,696,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,655,997 shares of company stock valued at $324,170,981. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $3,120,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.