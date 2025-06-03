Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Waystar Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 441.89.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,279.84. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,696,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,655,997 shares of company stock valued at $324,170,981. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $3,120,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

