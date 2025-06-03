Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 22,430 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,026,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 140.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.