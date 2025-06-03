Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,840 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

