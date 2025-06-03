Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.