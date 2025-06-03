Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 88,447 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 463.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,447 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

