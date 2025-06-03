Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 604.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

