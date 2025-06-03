Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,456 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,173,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CWST opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

