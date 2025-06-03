Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,052 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,658,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,139,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

