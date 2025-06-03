Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $842,451.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,378.10. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,811 shares of company stock worth $10,337,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

