Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

