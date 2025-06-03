Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

