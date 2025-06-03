Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,550 shares of company stock worth $2,211,372 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.