Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,453.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,378.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,332.70.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.36.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,713 shares of company stock valued at $208,099,857 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

