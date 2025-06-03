Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 313,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.