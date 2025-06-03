Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $76,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

