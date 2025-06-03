Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 177,356 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,356 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,444,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

