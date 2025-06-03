Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,350 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,656,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

