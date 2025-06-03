Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.67%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

