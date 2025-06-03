Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

