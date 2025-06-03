Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/30/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2025 – Agree Realty was given a new $77.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2025 – Agree Realty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

5/13/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2025 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2025 – Agree Realty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/25/2025 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after buying an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,382,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,036.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,518,000 after buying an additional 1,068,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,895,000 after buying an additional 1,020,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

