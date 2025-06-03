WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 280.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,028 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $7,813,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WNS by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WNS opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

