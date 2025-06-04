11,000 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

